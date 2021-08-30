STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dowry harassment case against Telangana Minister Vemula’s PRO

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, Srikanth’s wife Komala went with village elders to Edulapuram when Srikanth beat her up in public, the video of which went viral on social media.   

Telangana Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy (File photo| EPS)

PEDDAPALLI: A dowry harassment case was registered against Thota Srikanth, who is working as a PRO at R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy’s office,  at Manthani police station  on Sunday. The case was registered based on a complaint by Srikanth’s wife Komala. 

Komala, who belongs to Gajulapalli, married Srikanth of Edulapuram in Kalwasrirampur mandal back in 2016. For the last two years, while working  as PRO at the Minister’s office, Srikanth refused to take her to his hosue. When she approached his parents, they refused to intervene.

As she  kept making calls to to him, Srikanth blocked his wife’s phone number, Komala said in her complaint. “For Deepavali, I went to Edulapuram. But my father-in-law and mother-in-law beat up and tried to kill me,” she said. 

On Sunday, she went with village elders to Edulapuram when Srikanth beat her up in public, the video of which went viral on social media.She also alleged that he is having an affair with another women. Based on her complaint, Manthani police registered a case under Section 498 (dowry prohibition act). 

