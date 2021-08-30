Heavy rains likely in Telangana till August 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the southwest monsoon is active and vigorous, various parts of Telangana are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days. According to weather updates issued by the India Meteorological Department, Nizamabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Asifabad and Kothagudem districts and other parts of the State are very likely to receive heavy rainfall on Monday, August 30, and Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

On Sunday, several parts of the State, including Nalgonda, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Suryapet and Nizamabad, recorded moderate rains. As of 6 pm, Chandur in Nalgonda registered the highest rainfall of 61.8 mm. In Hyderabad, the highest rainfall of 41.5 mm was recorded in Tirumalagiri.In the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 110.4 mm was recorded in Sirpur. The highest temperature of 340C was recorded in Buttapur (Nirmal) and lowest temperature of 20.20C in Lingapur (Asifabad).



