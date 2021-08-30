Irked by Telangana Minister Errabelli’s attitude, TRS MLA boycotts meet

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Jangaon MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy boycotted a high-level meeting attended by CMO Secretary Smitha Sabarwal and Telangana ENC Muralidhar here on Sunday, after Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao obstructed the legislator while he was speaking about irrigation projects.

The incident happened during the review of J Chokka Rao Devadula LIS. Reportedly, no one stopped the MLA from boycotting the meeting, which has raised many eyebrows.

Speaking to Express, Yadagiri Reddy said that he was about to speak about the water requirements of Jangaon when the Minister lashed out at him and ordered him to stop speaking. He also said that the Minister has been behaving the same way with him for quite some time now and slammed Dayakar Rao saying that the latter doesn’t know anything about Jangaon.Minister Satyavathi Rathod was also present during the meeting. During the meet, Dayakar Rao said the Devadula project was neglected by the previous governments.