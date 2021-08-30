STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Irked by Telangana Minister Errabelli’s attitude, TRS MLA boycotts meet

Jangaon MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy said that he was about to speak about the water requirements of Jangaon when the Minister lashed out at him and ordered him to stop speaking. 

Published: 30th August 2021 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao passed a sexist remark in Telugu. (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Jangaon MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy boycotted a high-level meeting attended by CMO Secretary Smitha Sabarwal and Telangana ENC Muralidhar here on Sunday, after Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao obstructed the legislator while he was speaking about irrigation projects.
The incident happened during the review of J Chokka Rao Devadula LIS. Reportedly, no one stopped the MLA from boycotting the meeting, which has raised many eyebrows.

Speaking to Express, Yadagiri Reddy said that he was about to speak about the water requirements of Jangaon when the Minister lashed out at him and ordered him to stop speaking. He also said that the Minister has been behaving the same way with him for quite some time now and slammed Dayakar Rao saying that the latter doesn’t know anything about Jangaon.Minister Satyavathi Rathod was also present during the meeting. During the meet, Dayakar Rao said the Devadula project was neglected by the previous governments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jangaon MLA Muttireddy Yadagiri Reddy CMO Secretary Smitha Sabarwal Telangana ENC Muralidhar Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp