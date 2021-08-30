STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR, Jagan helping BJP pass bills, says Congress leader Manickam

Manickam alleged that "Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are all working as agents to the BJP". 

Published: 30th August 2021 07:18 AM

Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore

Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Congress in-charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore has questioned BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay as to why the party, which has been making allegations of corruption against the TRS government, was not submitting any written complaints to Union Home Minister Amit Shah or the Enforcement Directorate (ED).He was speaking at the party parliamentary constituency level meeting at the DCC office here on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Manickam alleged that the TRS and the BJP had a friendship in Delhi but were enacting a drama by fighting each other in the State.  

DCC president K Satyanarayana felicitates State Congress in-charge
Manickam Tagore in Karimnagar

‘Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik are all working as agents to the BJP. With their support, the BJP is passing various critical bills in the Rajya Sabha,” he said. Manickam questioned as to why the ED was not taking any action against BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s illegal granite mining.

