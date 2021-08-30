Mallannasagar oustee ends life at Gajwel 2BHK colony in Telangana

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a shocking incident, a farmer killed himself due to financial crisis at Sangapur 2BHK Colony in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Gajwel Assembly constituency on Sunday. The deceased person has been identified as R Narsimha Reddy, 52.

According to police, after his two-and-a-half acres of land was submerged by the Mallannasagar project, he accepted the financial assistance from the government and also took some money as loan from private financiers for his daughter’s marriage in 2019. Though he ran a fast food centre in Gajwel, Narsimha was struggling to make both ends meet. Unable to face the crisis anymore, he took the extreme step by consuming pesticide.Gajwel police have registered a case. He is survived by a daughter and two sons.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)