STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mallannasagar oustee ends life at Gajwel 2BHK colony in Telangana

Though he ran a fast food centre in Gajwel, Narsimha was struggling to make both ends meet.

Published: 30th August 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In a shocking incident, a farmer killed himself due to financial crisis at Sangapur 2BHK Colony in Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Gajwel Assembly constituency on Sunday. The deceased person has been identified as R Narsimha Reddy, 52. 

According to police, after his two-and-a-half acres of land was submerged by the Mallannasagar project, he accepted the financial assistance from the government and also took some money as loan from private financiers for his daughter’s marriage in 2019. Though he ran a fast food centre in Gajwel, Narsimha was struggling to make both ends meet. Unable to face the crisis anymore, he took the extreme step by consuming pesticide.Gajwel police have registered a case. He is survived by a daughter and two sons.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallanasagar project oustee Telangana suicide rate Sangapur Gajwel Assembly constituency Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp