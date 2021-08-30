STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

National Green Tribunal wants detailed report on road widening proposal in Telangana's Kawal Tiger Reserve

The NGT also wanted an assessment of possible damage and ways to prevent it. 

Published: 30th August 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

National Green Tribunal.

National Green Tribunal. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), which took cognisance of the proposed felling of trees in the Kawal Tiger Reserve for a road-widening project, as reported in TNIE, directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of Telangana to submit a detailed report on the proposal and its status, including the impact of cutting trees on the forest environment and whether there was any possibility of an alternative route, so as to avoid the felling of trees from the Eco-Sensitive Zone with tiger movement. 

The NGT also wanted an assessment of possible damage and ways to prevent it. The respondents in the case include Secretaries of Ministry of Environment and Forests, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Chief Secretary of Telangana, and PCCF, Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Green Tribunal NGT Principal Chief Conservator of Forests PCCF Secretaries of Ministry of Environment and Forests Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Chief Secretary of Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp