National Green Tribunal wants detailed report on road widening proposal in Telangana's Kawal Tiger Reserve

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal (NGT), which took cognisance of the proposed felling of trees in the Kawal Tiger Reserve for a road-widening project, as reported in TNIE, directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of Telangana to submit a detailed report on the proposal and its status, including the impact of cutting trees on the forest environment and whether there was any possibility of an alternative route, so as to avoid the felling of trees from the Eco-Sensitive Zone with tiger movement.

The NGT also wanted an assessment of possible damage and ways to prevent it. The respondents in the case include Secretaries of Ministry of Environment and Forests, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Chief Secretary of Telangana, and PCCF, Telangana.