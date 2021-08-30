STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Take pride in your mother tongue: VP Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu stated that Telugu was an ancient language with hundreds of years of rich literary history, and called for renewed efforts to promote its usage.

Published: 30th August 2021 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

M Venkaiah Naidu pays floral tributes to Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy.

M Venkaiah Naidu pays floral tributes to Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Telugu Language Day (August 29), Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for coming up with innovative ways to promote Indian languages and adapt them with the changing times. 

Urging people to take pride in speaking their own mother tongue, Naidu said there should not be any feeling of inferiority in the use of Indian languages in daily life. Virtually addressing an event organised by Veedhi Arugu and South African Telugu Community (SATC), he stated that Telugu was an ancient language with hundreds of years of rich literary history, and called for renewed efforts to promote its usage.

On the occasion, the VP paid rich tributes to Telugu writer and linguist Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, whose birth anniversary is celebrated every year as the ‘Telugu Language Day’. He lauded the literary icon for his efforts in spearheading a language movement to make Telugu literature comprehensible to common people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Telugu Language Day South African Telugu Community SATC Veedhi Arugu
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp