Take pride in your mother tongue: VP Venkaiah Naidu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of Telugu Language Day (August 29), Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called for coming up with innovative ways to promote Indian languages and adapt them with the changing times.

Urging people to take pride in speaking their own mother tongue, Naidu said there should not be any feeling of inferiority in the use of Indian languages in daily life. Virtually addressing an event organised by Veedhi Arugu and South African Telugu Community (SATC), he stated that Telugu was an ancient language with hundreds of years of rich literary history, and called for renewed efforts to promote its usage.

On the occasion, the VP paid rich tributes to Telugu writer and linguist Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, whose birth anniversary is celebrated every year as the ‘Telugu Language Day’. He lauded the literary icon for his efforts in spearheading a language movement to make Telugu literature comprehensible to common people.