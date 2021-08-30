STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress disciplinary action committee chairman quits

TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee chairman M Kodanda Reddy’s decision has raised eyebrows, as it comes within months of Revanth taking charge as TPCC chief.

Published: 30th August 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) chairman M Kodanda Reddy on Sunday, August 29, 2021 resigned from his post, citing ‘giving a free hand to the new PCC president.’ In his letter addressed to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Reddy, who has led the disciplinary committee for over a decade, stated that since a new TPCC president had been appointed, he had resigned in order to give a free hand for reconstitution of various committees. Speaking to Express, he said that he was stepping down as he wanted to focus on his other responsibility, as national vice president of Kisan Congress. Reddy’s decision has raised eyebrows, as it comes within months of Revanth taking charge as TPCC chief.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee TPCC DAC TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee DAC chairman M Kodanda Reddy AICC president Sonia Gandhi
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp