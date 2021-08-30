Telangana Congress disciplinary action committee chairman quits
TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee chairman M Kodanda Reddy’s decision has raised eyebrows, as it comes within months of Revanth taking charge as TPCC chief.
Published: 30th August 2021 08:13 AM | Last Updated: 30th August 2021 08:13 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) chairman M Kodanda Reddy on Sunday, August 29, 2021 resigned from his post, citing ‘giving a free hand to the new PCC president.’ In his letter addressed to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Reddy, who has led the disciplinary committee for over a decade, stated that since a new TPCC president had been appointed, he had resigned in order to give a free hand for reconstitution of various committees. Speaking to Express, he said that he was stepping down as he wanted to focus on his other responsibility, as national vice president of Kisan Congress. Reddy’s decision has raised eyebrows, as it comes within months of Revanth taking charge as TPCC chief.