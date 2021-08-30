Telangana Congress disciplinary action committee chairman quits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) chairman M Kodanda Reddy on Sunday, August 29, 2021 resigned from his post, citing ‘giving a free hand to the new PCC president.’ In his letter addressed to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Reddy, who has led the disciplinary committee for over a decade, stated that since a new TPCC president had been appointed, he had resigned in order to give a free hand for reconstitution of various committees. Speaking to Express, he said that he was stepping down as he wanted to focus on his other responsibility, as national vice president of Kisan Congress. Reddy’s decision has raised eyebrows, as it comes within months of Revanth taking charge as TPCC chief.