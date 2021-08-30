Telangana Congress leader in trouble for remarks on TPCC chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Just days after expelling party’s former State secretary G Satyanaryana Reddy, TPCC Disciplinary Action Committee is likely to take action against another senior leader for criticising TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and AICC State in-charge Manickam Tagore. According to party sources, TPCC’s former general secretary T Niranjan will face the music for making ‘inappropriate remarks’ against Revanth and Tagore.

This development comes close on the heels of expulsion of Satyanarayana Reddy on August 23. “Within a day or two, action will be initiated and he (Niranjan) would be suspended. The DAC will decide on this. Till now two meetings were held in this regard. ” party sources said.The existing committee headed by M Kodanda Reddy as its chairman sent notices to both the leaders over their alleged remarks to demean the new leadership, at Ravirala ‘Dandora’ meeting August 18.

While Niranjan appeared before the committee and gave a written explanation, Satyanarayana Reddy failed even to appear before the committee and only sent a written explanation.“Both were upset over the issue of VIP passes and created a ruckus, drawing media attention. The committee also recorded statement of TPCC official spokesperson Sudhir Reddy who distributed passes on that day. Moreover, other issues including complaints from AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan were also discussed,” the sources said.

However, this is seen as Revanth’s attempt to take total control of the party affairs in the State and quell all kinds of dissent within. “The disciplinary committee toes the line of PCC and this time disciplinary action is swift. Surely this will deter others,” added another leader.