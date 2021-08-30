Telangana ex-Minister Thummala Rao back from political hibernation

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, who went into political hibernation after his defeat in the Palair constituency in the last election, is getting back into active politics. It is learnt that he is contemplating switching his loyalty to another party if the TRS ignores him and does not allot election tickets to him in the next poll.

For the past few days, he has been actively meeting people and attending functions. Rao was defeated in the last elections by Congress candidate Kandala Upender Reddy (now in TRS). Since then, he had immersed himself in farming at his own village of Gundugulapalli in Dammapet mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Rao does have a considerable following as he played a key role in taking up development works in the erstwhile Khammam district. He worked as an Irrigation and Roads & Building Minister in Telugu Desam and TRS governments. He was very close to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, but after he lost the Palair seat, his stock with the CM went down.