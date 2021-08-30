Telangana's Osmania University to build track, tennis court for all & pool for girls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Sunday, August 29, 2021, said that for the holistic growth, the development of physical and mental faculties is important. He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a synthetic athletic track and synthetic tennis court, and a swimming pool only for girl students at Osmania University.

Under the Central government scheme of Khelo India, the construction of the project, which is worth Rs 20 crore, began on Sunday. The ceremony was also attended by Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud.“The construction will take a year and the project is mostly sponsored by the Central Government under the government-run scheme and partly by the State government and OU,” officials told Express.