AIMIM leaders will be sent to Pakistan: Telangana BJP legislator T Raja Singh

Published: 31st August 2021 07:42 AM

Bandi Sanjay addresses the crowd while MLA Raja Singh is seen beside him during the former’s padayatra, near Kalimandir in Hyderabad on Monday

Bandi Sanjay addresses the crowd while MLA Raja Singh is seen beside him during the former’s padayatra, near Kalimandir in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu/EPS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Joining BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar in his diatribe against “minority outfits”, BJP legislator T Raja Singh said that the party, after it came to power in Telangana, would send all the AIMIM leaders to Pakistan. 

“The MIM leaders, who never honoured the National Flag or the National Anthem during Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations, fell in line after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government was voted to power for the second time,” he remarked.  

“The MIM could stoop to any depth to remain pally with the ruling party, regardless of which party it is. But they should know that their end is near, as the BJP is all set to capture power in the State,” Raja Singh said.
 

