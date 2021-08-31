Floods claim six lives, swallow roads and farmlands in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sudden rains caught Telangana off guard on Monday, claiming at least six lives, inundating residential areas, submerging standing crops, and cutting off road connectivity to several towns and villages. The most poignant tragedy was the death of a newly-wed woman, Pravalika, and another person, after the car they were travelling in was washed away in a stream in Vikarabad district. There were six people in the car, of whom three survived the tragedy. The bodies of two, including Pravalika’s, were found on Monday. Search is on for the missing eight-year-old boy Trinath Reddy, who was also in the vehicle. The incident occurred at Thimmapur village as they were crossing the stream late on Sunday.

In Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district, two women, who were pillion riding a scooter, were washed away as the vehicle capsized in an overflowing stream at Rajapet mandal. The driver of the scooter managed to swim ashore. Meanwhile, an unidentified body was found floating in a nala in Hanamkonda district. In another incident, a man named T Dhobi Rao was swept away by currents as he was returning to his native village of Sungaur in Asifabad district.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed the officials of North Telangana districts to be on high alert as the Met Department has forecast heavy rain over the next two days as well. Somesh Kumar, during a video conference with the Collectors of Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam districts, alerted them of the weather conditions in Telangana. Officials of the Revenue, Police and Irrigation Departments were also asked to remain vigilant. He directed the officials to alert people residing in low-lying areas and asked the Electricity Department officials to closely monitor the flood situation.