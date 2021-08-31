Ganesha idols embedded with seeds launched in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Founder of Green India Challenge and Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar launched ‘seed Ganeshas,’ i.e., Ganesha idols with embedded seeds which can sprout into saplings, in Hyderabad on Monday. The ‘seed Ganeshas’ were distributed to visitors to Next Galleria Mall in Panjagutta. Designed in an eco-friendly manner, these idols are made from pure mud and cocopeat or coco powder with various seeds embedded in them.

The idols, after pujas are performed, can be placed in mud or in a big pot where, after a few days, the seeds would start sprouting and grow into small saplings. Once they are of a certain size, they can be planted back into the soil.

Taking a cue from the advice given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure greater plantation of trees like tamarind or neem, which have health benefits, the idols will be embedded with such seeds. “We are also planning to identify plants with great medicinal and therapeutic values and place them in these Ganesha idols,” Santosh Kumar said.