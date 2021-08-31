Man found dead in Hanamkonda nala

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA : A 33-year-old man was found dead in a nala at Kakaji Colony in Hanamkonda on Monday. The deceased person has been identified as O Kranthi, a resident of Shivanagar in Warangal. On being alerted, local police rushed to the spot and fished out the body. Hanamkonda Inspector V Venu Madhav said after preliminary probe, they suspect that the victim accidentally fell into the nala near the Hanamkonda bus stand during heavy rains on Sunday night and died.