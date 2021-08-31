STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao leaves it to ECI to take call on Huzurabad bypoll

CM’s letter to poll body neither pushes for poll, nor asks to postpone it

Published: 31st August 2021 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The ruling TRS has left the decision on conducting the Huzurabad bypoll to the Election Commission of India (ECI). After the ECI, in the wake of Covid-19, sought the views of the political parties on conducting bypolls across the country, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote a letter to the ECI.

According to sources in TRS, in the letter, Rao stated that the Covid-19 situation was under control in the State. Rao, however,  left the choice of whether to conduct the bypoll or not to the ECI. The TRS chief neither wanted the ECI to postpone the bypoll, nor did he request them to conduct the poll, a TRS leader told Express.

The ECI, in its letter to all the parties, had requested that suggestions may be furnished to the ECI by August 30, so that exhaustive guidelines in this matter may be prepared. It may be recalled here that when the ECI had sought the views of the State government on conducting of biennial elections to the Legislative Council, the latter wanted the ECI to postpone them. The ECI may take a decision on conducting the Huzurabad bypoll along with West Bengal bypolls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Huzurabad bypolls
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp