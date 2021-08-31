Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao leaves it to ECI to take call on Huzurabad bypoll

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS has left the decision on conducting the Huzurabad bypoll to the Election Commission of India (ECI). After the ECI, in the wake of Covid-19, sought the views of the political parties on conducting bypolls across the country, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao wrote a letter to the ECI.

According to sources in TRS, in the letter, Rao stated that the Covid-19 situation was under control in the State. Rao, however, left the choice of whether to conduct the bypoll or not to the ECI. The TRS chief neither wanted the ECI to postpone the bypoll, nor did he request them to conduct the poll, a TRS leader told Express.

The ECI, in its letter to all the parties, had requested that suggestions may be furnished to the ECI by August 30, so that exhaustive guidelines in this matter may be prepared. It may be recalled here that when the ECI had sought the views of the State government on conducting of biennial elections to the Legislative Council, the latter wanted the ECI to postpone them. The ECI may take a decision on conducting the Huzurabad bypoll along with West Bengal bypolls.