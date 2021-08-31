STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to lay foundation for TRS’ Delhi office on September 2

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for Delhi on September 1 for a three-day visit.

Published: 31st August 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Work is underway on the land in New Delhi where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for a TRS party office on September 2

Work is underway on the land in New Delhi where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will lay the foundation stone for a TRS party office on September 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for Delhi on September 1 for a three-day visit. He will leave from Begumpet airport along with party leaders at 12.30 pm on September 1. Rao will lay the foundation stone for the TRS office in Delhi on September 2.  The Central government has allotted a site of 1,300 sq yards near Vasant Vihar Metro Station for the TRS office. The Chief Minister will return to Hyderabad on September 3. The construction of the office will be completed in a time of six  months to one year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS Delhi office
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp