Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to lay foundation for TRS’ Delhi office on September 2

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for Delhi on September 1 for a three-day visit. He will leave from Begumpet airport along with party leaders at 12.30 pm on September 1. Rao will lay the foundation stone for the TRS office in Delhi on September 2. The Central government has allotted a site of 1,300 sq yards near Vasant Vihar Metro Station for the TRS office. The Chief Minister will return to Hyderabad on September 3. The construction of the office will be completed in a time of six months to one year.