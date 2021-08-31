Telangana: Congress to consult seniors on Huzurabad candidate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After holding a brainstorming session for nearly four hours on Monday to decide on the Congress party’s candidate for Huzurabad, the party decided to take into account broader consensus by seeking opinions of senior leaders.

The meeting was chaired by AICC in-charge (TS) Manickam Tagore and attended by senior leaders.

Briefing mediapersons about the meeting, B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that CLP leader Vikramarka, former Dy CM Damodara Rajanarasimha and MLA D Sridhar Babu, besides top local leaders, would come up with a report on the issue before September 10. “The preference is for a local candidate,” he said.



Decision taken to placate miffed senior leaders

According to the party sources, following reports that former minister Konda Surekha’s name was finalised, senior leaders, who have a good hold in the constituency like former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, objected to the same.

“Konda Surekha’s name was finalised, but to send a clear message that no unilateral decision was taken by the PCC president, seniors were called for the meeting and some of them were given the responsibility to come up with a report,” said a party leader.

WHY ARE IRRIGATION PROJECTS DELAYED, CONG MLA ASKS

Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu asked officials why the government was not completing the Sriram Sagar phase-2, Devadula, and Flood Flow Canal projects. At the Public Accounts Committee meeting here on Monday, The MLA said though the government had completed KLIS, it was not according the same priority to other projects