STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: Congress to consult seniors on Huzurabad candidate

The meeting was chaired by AICC in-charge (TS) Manickam Tagore and attended by senior leaders. 

Published: 31st August 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A worker fixes a new poster of AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the media conference hall at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday

A worker fixes a new poster of AICC president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the media conference hall at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After holding a brainstorming session for nearly four hours on Monday to decide on the Congress party’s candidate for Huzurabad, the party decided to take into account broader consensus by seeking opinions of senior leaders. 

The meeting was chaired by AICC in-charge (TS) Manickam Tagore and attended by senior leaders. 
Briefing mediapersons about the meeting, B Mahesh Kumar Goud said that CLP leader Vikramarka, former Dy CM Damodara Rajanarasimha and MLA D Sridhar Babu, besides top local leaders, would come up with a report on the issue before September 10. “The preference is for a local candidate,” he said.

 
Decision taken to placate miffed senior leaders
According to the party sources, following reports that former minister Konda Surekha’s name was finalised, senior leaders, who have a good hold in the constituency like former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, objected to the same.  

“Konda Surekha’s name was finalised, but to send a clear message that no unilateral decision was taken by the PCC president, seniors were called for the meeting and some of them were given the responsibility to come up with a report,” said a party leader.

WHY ARE IRRIGATION PROJECTS DELAYED, CONG MLA ASKS
Congress MLA D Sridhar Babu asked officials why the government was not completing the Sriram Sagar phase-2, Devadula, and Flood Flow Canal projects. At the Public Accounts Committee meeting here on Monday, The MLA said though the government had completed KLIS, it was not according the same priority to other projects

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Congress Huzurabad candidate Telangana
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp