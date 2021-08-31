STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana forest department staff pay for trees felled by tribals

It would be fair to say that no one envies the forest department staff.

Published: 31st August 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

A forest

Representational Image (Photo | Express)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  It would be fair to say that no one envies the forest department staff. They are perpetually caught between the devil and the deep blue sea. If they try to prevent tribals from felling trees, they risk their lives, and if they don’t, their seniors promptly read them the riot act. If any trees under their supervision are felled and the timber disappears, the value of the trees is recovered from their salaries.
A beat officer working in Dummagudem mandal of Kothagudem had to pay `2,500 from her wages when villagers in the area felled a few trees for podu cultivation.

Another officer working in Cherla mandal was suspended for failing to prevent a teak tree from being felled in the Vaddipet forest. He somehow managed to dodge the pay cut since the felled tree was recovered by the forest department. In fact, many officers who retired are suffering because their pensions have not been settled because of “omissions in duty”.            

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana forest officials
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp