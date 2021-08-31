Telangana reduces minimum service for promotions

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Monday issued ad-hoc rules reducing the minimum service for promotions and transfers from three years to two years.

Issuing orders to this effect, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said: “Notwithstanding anything contained in the relevant special rules governing the State and Subordinate Services and the Telangana State and Subordinate Services Rules, 1996, the minimum period of service wherever prescribed in the said rules for appointment of a member of a service from the lower category, class or grade to the next higher category, class or grade, whether such appointment is made either by promotion in the regular line or by recruitment by transfer from any other service, shall be two years in the category, class or grade from which such promotion or transfer is made, as on the date of consideration.” Meanwhile, the officials are conducting the meetings of Departmental Promotional Committees.