What have you done for Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao to MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Several BJP and Congress workers, belonging to Narsingapur village, joined the TRS during a programme that was attended by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Monday. 

Published: 31st August 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Several BJP and Congress workers, belonging to Narsingapur village, joined the TRS during a programme that was attended by Finance Minister T Harish Rao, on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Harish exuded confidence that the pink party would win the bypoll with a thumping majority.

Questioning State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar as to what he has done for his Parliamentary constituency so far, Harish asserted that there is no use in voting for the BJP. “Before asking for votes, you (Sanjay Kumar) should focus on bringing the `5,000-crore package that was promised to Telangana by the Centre,” Harish said.

Meanwhile, several Congress and TRS activists, along with a group of Kakatiya University students, joined the saffron fold in Kamalapur mandal on Monday. They were welcomed by former minister Eatala Rajender.

