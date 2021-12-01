STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Centre trying to resolve Telangana-Andhra Pradesh issues’

Andhra Pradesh MP Kinajarapu Ram Mohan Naidu had earlier asked the Minister of State for Home about the consensus between the two States about the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Published: 01st December 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai speaks in Lok Sabha during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuous efforts are being made to build a consensus between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to resolve bilateral issues amicably, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. 

He said this in response to Ram Mohan Naidu’s question on the assurances given to the two States in the AP Reorganisation (APR) Act, 2014. He had asked the Minister for the details of assurances (both fulfilled and unfulfilled) and about the consensus between the two States on the provisions of the Act.

Rai replied that a large number of provisions have been implemented and the remaining are at various stages of implementation. Some of the provisions relating to infrastructure projects and educational institutions have a long gestation period, for which a period of 10 years has been prescribed in the Act.

The Ministry of Home Affairs reviews the progress of implementation of the various provisions of the Act from time to time with ministries/departments concerned, as well as representatives of the two State governments. So far, 25 such review meetings have been held. 

Following the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, the class of Special Category Status ceases to exist. However, the Centre had agreed to give special assistance to AP to make up for the additional Central share the State might have received during 2015-16 to 2019-20, if the funding of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) would have been shared in the ratio of 90:10 between the Centre and AP. 

