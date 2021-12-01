Health Minister Harish Rao dissatisfied with quality of treatment at Narayankhed Area Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao made a surprise visit to the Narayankhed Area Hospital on Tuesday. During the visit, he expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the hospital staffers. He also interacted with the patients and enquired about the quality of treatment being provided to them at the hospital. Expressing disappointment over the low institutional deliveries attended at the Area Hospital, Harish pointed out that the staffers could do better.

“While the PHC at an interior area such as Kangti can perform 32 deliveries in a month, the Narayankhed Area Hospital which has five gynaecologists and 26 nurses should be able to ensure much more than the current 56 deliveries a month,” he pointed out. He also urged them not to encourage caesarean deliveries, unless absolutely necessary.

Kishan, Goyal contradicting each other

Later in the day, Harish met with public representatives in Narayankhed. Pointing out that the State government was unable to procure paddy grains due to the arrogant attitude of the Centre, the Finance Minister alleged that Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Kishan Reddy were trying to confuse ryots by passing contradictory comments over the purchase process. He also criticised Congress for making baseless claims over the paddy procurement issue.

Stating that the grand old party has no right to talk about the paddy row, Harish demanded that the Congress leaders compare the number of procurement centres in the State right now with the same during their rule.

He also pointed out that the TRS government has already procured 70 per cent of the entire paddy produced in Sangareddy district. Narayankhed MLA M Bhopal Reddy and other leaders were present.