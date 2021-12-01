STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KCR’s photo morphed, Facebook user booked

Following the complaint by a resident of Yousufguda, police registered a case under Section 469 and 505 (1) (b) of the IPC and started an investigation.

Published: 01st December 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

police

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against a Facebook user Krishna Reddy who posted a morphed photograph of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with some derogatory comments. As the post went viral, the user was trolled and it was deleted. 

The picture was posted on FB on November 23. A resident of Yousufguda who saw the post lodged a complaint with the police. “This is highly objectionable. The photo shows CM KCR as dead,” reads the complaint. Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 469 and 505 (1) (b) of the IPC and started an investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KCR photo morphing Telangana police Facebook post
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp