KCR’s photo morphed, Facebook user booked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jubilee Hills police have registered a case against a Facebook user Krishna Reddy who posted a morphed photograph of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with some derogatory comments. As the post went viral, the user was trolled and it was deleted.

The picture was posted on FB on November 23. A resident of Yousufguda who saw the post lodged a complaint with the police. “This is highly objectionable. The photo shows CM KCR as dead,” reads the complaint. Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 469 and 505 (1) (b) of the IPC and started an investigation.