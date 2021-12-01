STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not ready to lift ban on harmful tobacco, says Telangana HC

The death rate on account of gutka or paan masala and other tobacco products is much more than that on account of the pandemic, the court said.

Published: 01st December 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday upheld the ban on consumption of tobacco products such as gutka and paan masala, and dismissed the entire batch of 161 petitions filed by various traders dealing with manufacture, sale, purchase and storage of paan masala, gutka, khaini and zarda in Telangana.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, said: “The question of interference by this Court in respect of the notification which is bound to save human lives cannot be faulted with in any manner. The death rate on account of gutka or paan masala and other tobacco products is much more than that on account of the pandemic. People are suffering from cancer and other diseases and the restrictions imposed are in larger public interest and they offend the right to carry trade guaranteed under the Constitution.”

While pronouncing the orders, the CJ said that the Bombay High Court had dealt with issues similar to the ones raised in the present writ petitions. In view of this, the question of interference in respect of the notification dated January 6, 2021, issued by the Commissioner, Food Safety and Standard Act, Telangana, is bound to save human lives. In no way can the tobacco traders carry out their business. Hence, this Court does not find any reason to stay the notification, the Chief Justice said.

