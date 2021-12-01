Tax devolution to Telangana until Nov 28 this financial year is Rs 8,500 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The tax devolution to the State till November 28, 2021 in financial year (FY) 2021-22 is Rs 8,466 crore. The State received Finance Commission Grants of Rs 1,251.13 crore till November 28 and other releases of Rs 27,498.61 crore till October 21 in 2021-22. Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed this in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, to a question raised by Andhra Pradesh member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar.

To another question raised by Telangana MP KR Suresh Reddy, the Union Minister said that under this special window, the quantum of funds released to Telangana as loan to compensate for the GST shortfall was Rs 2,380 crore for FY 2020-21 and Rs 4,569.49 crore for FY 2021-22.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Congress member N Uttam Kumar Reddy that no proposal was under consideration of the Ministry to set up a Seed Research Centre in Kodad. As many as 23 cases relating to cruelty to animals are pending in the courts in Telangana, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala informed in Lok Sabha.