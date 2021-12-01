STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Commissioner held for taking bribe

Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Shankar Kumar and his servant Thota Mallikarjun were caught by the ACB sleuths, while accepting the bribe.

Published: 01st December 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Corruption

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a major hunt, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kudikala Shankar Kumar red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor, on Tuesday.

According to officials, Shankar Kumar demanded the bribe for sanctioning a bill of Rs 9,28,796 towards the works that the victim had carried out. While accepting the bribe, both Shankar Kumar and his servant Thota Mallikarjun were caught by the ACB sleuths. They were produced before a court later.

TAGS
Bureaucratic corruption Municipal Corporation Commissioner bribery Telangana official bribery ACB Anti Corruption Bureau
