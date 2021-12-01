Telangana's Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Commissioner held for taking bribe

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: In a major hunt, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught Ramagundam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Kudikala Shankar Kumar red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from a contractor, on Tuesday.

According to officials, Shankar Kumar demanded the bribe for sanctioning a bill of Rs 9,28,796 towards the works that the victim had carried out. While accepting the bribe, both Shankar Kumar and his servant Thota Mallikarjun were caught by the ACB sleuths. They were produced before a court later.