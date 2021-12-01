STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers attack forest beat officers in Telangana's Kamareddy

The villagers claimed that they have been using the said land for farming for several years now and that the Forest Department has no claim over it, while the officials claimed the opposite.

Published: 01st December 2021 08:36 AM

File Photo. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Villagers attacked forest beat officers late on Monday, injuring one officer, at Mombajipet thanda of Lingampet mandal in Kamareddy district. Beat Officer Feroz Khan has been admitted to the Kamareddy Government Hospital and his condition is said to be stable. 

The villagers attacked two forest beat officers for stopping them from digging up forest land. According to sources, the villagers claimed that they have been using the said land for farming for several years now and the Forest Department has no claim over it. 

The ruckus broke out when the villagers reached the land in four tractors. On receiving information about this, the forest staff rushed to the spot and began chasing them off. Some of them even assaulted the officers. 

After entering the village, the beat officers started to record videos and click photos of the incident on their phones. That’s when a few villagers attacked Khan, while his colleague Mahesh escaped and took shelter at a nearby house. Later, Khan was taken to hospital. The Forest Department and its officials have filed a police complaint against the villagers. 

District Forest Official Nikhitha Bhoga said the villagers had illegally entered the forest land, despite them not having any right over it.

