2 killed as car plunges into agri well, swimmer too dies

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: A double tragedy struck Chittapur village in Dubbaka mandal of Siddipet district when a speeding car plunged into an agricultural well on Wednesday. While two persons who were travelling in the car died in the accident, an expert swimmer too died during the rescue operation.

The incident occurred when Prashanth, 26, and his mother Bhagyalakshmi, 50, were on their way from Ramayampeta in Medak district to Husnabad in Siddipet district. The car belongs to Prashanth’s cousin Harikrishna, a resident of Nandigama village in Nizampeta mandal.

Local police as well as Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao rushed to the spot and oversaw the relief efforts. When the car was pulled out from the well, the rescuers found two bodies in it. During the rescue operation, a motor brought there to pump out the water fell on swimmer Narasimha, leading to his death.