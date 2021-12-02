Committee to study wild boar, monkey menace in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special committee was formed on Wednesday with forest, veterinary, agriculture and other department officials to study best practices in other States to protect farmers’ crops from the monkey and wild boar menace. It will submit its report within a week.

During a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday, it was decided to explore the need and strategy to establish more sterilisation centres in the State to control the monkey population. Extensive awareness campaigns will be taken up to educate farmers about conventional methods on handling monkeys and wild boar.