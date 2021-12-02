STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Committee to study wild boar, monkey menace in Telangana

Published: 02nd December 2021 09:44 AM

Monkey

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A special committee was formed on Wednesday with forest, veterinary, agriculture and other department officials to study best practices in other States to protect farmers’ crops from the monkey and wild boar menace. It will submit its report within a week. 

During a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday, it was decided to explore the need and strategy to establish more sterilisation centres in the State to control the monkey population. Extensive awareness campaigns will be taken up to educate farmers about conventional methods on handling monkeys and wild boar.

