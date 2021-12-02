STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad dumpyard sites: NGT seeks report

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Telangana Pollution Control Board and GHMC to submit a report on the Jawaharnagar dumpyard by December 16.

Published: 02nd December 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 09:05 AM

National Green Tribunal.

National Green Tribunal. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Telangana Pollution Control Board and GHMC to submit a report on the Jawaharnagar dumpyard by December 16. This was in response to the applicant’s appeal that there is a mismatch in the compliance report filed and that given by GHMC where it initially mentioned finding three alternative sites in Pyarangar, Khanapur and Lakdaram. 

The NGT order reads. “In reply it was mentioned that they have identified three alternate sites at Pyarangar, Khanapur and Lakdaram and the same is under process for acquisition by the GHMC. As regard this aspect is concerned, nothing has been mentioned in the latest/compliance report submitted by the Pollution Control Board.”

