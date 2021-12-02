STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In 20 Hyderabad slums, 55% yet to get first jab

We plan to use a mobile vaccination van for door-to-door survey to identify and encourage the unvaccinated to take the vaccine.

A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A survey by Helping Hands Foundation (HHF) across 20 slum areas in the Old City has found that nearly 55% have not taken even a single dose of vaccine, whereas 67% have not taken their second dose. The survey included 3,000 residents of areas in Rajendranagar, Hassan Nagar, Jalapally etc.

“We plan to use a mobile vaccination van for door-to-door survey to identify and encourage the unvaccinated to take the vaccine. We are collaborating with PHCs of Rajendranagar, Hassan Nagar and Shaheenagar,” said Mujtaba Hasan, HHF. The team plans to saturate the area with 100% vaccinations in the next six months.

