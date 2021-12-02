Telangana Junior doctors boycott OPD services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Junior doctors across government hospitals boycotted the day’s OPD services demanding that the Central government and Supreme Court expedite counselling for the new batch of PG doctors. Currently, due to the delay in NEET PG counselling, the new batch which was to join in March is still not in the hospitals. This has lead to an estimated shortfall of 1,200 doctors in government hospitals.

“Each PG batch has 1,200 seats. So at any given time, there are 3,600 doctors in the hospitals. However, with the first year batch yet to come in, there are only 2,400 doctors serving the patients creating an immense workload,” said Dr. Sagar Dharmula, president Telangana Junior Doctors Association.

The junior doctors are more concerned because of the ongoing news about Omicron. “If at all, there is a third wave, there will be a situation when all teaching hospitals not only in Telangana but India will be severely burdened with short staff supply,” added Dr. Sagar Dharmula. The doctors now are planning to continue to boycott OPD duties till December 3 to bring light to the issue.