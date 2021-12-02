Masks and vaccine certificates now necessary while stepping out in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the new variant Omicron appearing to spread fast, the Director of Public Health announced that the mask rule will be enforced again from Thursday. He stated that people not wearing masks will be fined Rs 1000.

The Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao in a statement said, "The Telangana Health department has requested enforcement authorities to watch out for citizens not wearing the mask."

The Rs 1000 fine rule already exists. It is not a new order, he added.

Dr Rao said that now when one is visiting public places they have to carry their double-vaccination certificate, which will be checked at random by the health staff.

"We request people to carry their COVID vaccine certificates. Telangana health teams will visit public places and will randomly ask people for vaccine certificates. This is a cautionary measure and will also create awareness towards vaccination. Our agenda is to safeguard the health and lives of people," he said.

The move has come after vaccine reluctance and complacency was observed over the last few months.

Currently, only 47% of the state's adult population is fully vaccinated while 90% have had one dose.

In Hyderabad alone, 90,000 people haven't taken their second dose despite them being due for it, whereas statewide 25 lakh people are yet to take second dose.

