Omicron not as serious as Delta: AIG Hospitals chief

It is time to follow the ‘MVVT’ formula i.e., wearing masks, taking vaccination, providing ventilation in homes and taking up tests whenever you have a doubt, the doctor said.

Published: 02nd December 2021 09:05 AM

AIG Hospitals chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy being honoured with the Eashwari Bai Memorial Award-2021 by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the Omicron variant could be highly transmissible, it could be mild and may not be as serious as the Delta variant, AIG Hospitals chairman Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Eashwari Bai Jayanthi celebrations, Dr. Nageshwar Reddy said one who is infected with Omicron will recover in three days. Testing is going on whether Covid-19 vaccines would fight the new variant, he said.

He was speaking at a function where the Department of Language and Culture and Eashwari Bai Memorial Trust honoured Dr. Nageshwar Reddy with the Eashwari Bai Memorial Award-2021. “Those who are infected would suffer from muscle pain, fatigue and throat pain. It is time to follow the ‘MVVT’ formula i.e., wearing masks, taking vaccination, providing ventilation in homes and taking up tests whenever you have a doubt,” he said.

Recalling the achievements and contributions of doctors in his hospital, Dr. Nageshwar Reddy highlighted that they have so far treated 30,000 patients who were infected with Covid-19 and administered one lakh vaccines. Around 60 per cent of doctors in AIG Hospitals were infected with the virus while treating patients, he added.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who presented the award spoke on the greatness of Eashwari Bai and how she fought for social equality. She appealed to the people not to panic about the new variant and urged everyone to wear masks and follow all precautions. Home Minister Md Mahmood Ali, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud and Easwari Bai Memorial Trust chairperson J Geetha Reddy were among those who were present. 

