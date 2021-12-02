Telangana paddy procurement: Congress leaders call on Governor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Congress leaders submitted a representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad on Wednesday seeking her intervention to resolve the paddy procurement issue. The delegation comprising MLAs D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, and former MP V Hanumantha Rao urged the Governor to ensure that the government sets up procurement centres in all villages.

The leaders requested her to visit market yards to understand the plight of farmers so that she can pressurise the State and Central governments into coming up with a comprehensive policy for Rabi season.

In this scenario, the State government should strengthen rice distribution through PDS to the economically poor in Telangana.