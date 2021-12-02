STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana paddy procurement: Congress leaders call on Governor

The leaders requested her to visit market yards to understand the p.light of farmers so that she can pressurise the State and Central governments into coming up with a comprehensive policy for Rabi.

Published: 02nd December 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy crop, Paddy grains

Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A delegation of Congress leaders submitted a representation to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad on Wednesday seeking her intervention to resolve the paddy procurement issue. The delegation comprising MLAs D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, and former MP V Hanumantha Rao urged the Governor to ensure that the government sets up procurement centres in all villages.

The leaders requested her to visit market yards to understand the plight of farmers so that she can pressurise the State and Central governments into coming up with a comprehensive policy for Rabi season. 

In this scenario, the State government should strengthen rice distribution through PDS to the economically poor in Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana paddy procurement Telangana Congress Rabi crop procurement Telangana government
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp