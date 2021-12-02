TRS councillor offers Rs 50 lakh reward to kill YSRCP leaders

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a sensational development, Madhira Municipal Corporation councillor Malladi Vasu announced a Rs 50 lakh reward to those who eliminate YSRCP leaders Kodali Nani, Ambati Rambabu and Vallabhaneni Vamsi for their recent comments against on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his wife.

The TRS leader made the offer while taking part in a Kamma community ‘vanabojanam’ programme at Krishnapuram in Madhira mandal on November 28. Vasu, who also belongs to the same community, reportedly said that “the time has come to prove ourselves”.

“It is time to take revenge against the leaders like Kodali Nani and Vallabhaneni Vamsi as well as Ambati Rambabu,” he said and appealed to the caste heads to prepare an action plan to protect the community.

When contacted Madhira Circle Inspector O Murali said he has not received any complaint over the issue.