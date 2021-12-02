STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Uppal plots e-auction underway in Hyderabad

The auction is being held by the HMDA and on the online platform managed by Union government enterprise MSTC Limited.

Published: 02nd December 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The e-auction of 44 developed plots spread over 1,35,408 square yards in the Uppal Bhagayath Layout (The Hub of Life @ East City) began at HMDA head office, Ameerpet on Thursday. 

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has put its plots in the bustling greenfield project site under the hammer after a gap of two years and is going to provide a long-cherished dream for individuals to own a plot in the heart of the city.

The auction is being held by the HMDA and on the online platform managed by Union government enterprise MSTC Limited.

The layout is one of the most modern developments which will present immense possibilities for individuals, groups of individuals with five members, joint partnership companies, firms and developers. A total of 23 plots are going under the hammer in two sessions. The remaining 21 plots will be auctioned on December 3.

The 44 notified plots range from 150 square yards to 15,149  square yards which include those for Residential (21 plots), Hospitals (2), Shopping  Cum Entertainment, (4), Educational Institutions (2) and Multipurpose Use (15 plots).

The e-auction bidding starts from Rs 35,000 per square yard with an increment of Rs 1,000 per square yard or multiples thereof.

There are 10 plots of upto 300 square yards 301 to 500 square yards (1 plot), 501 to 1000 square yards (two plots), 1001 to 2000 square yards (11 plots), 2001 square yards and above (20 plots).

Sixty percent of the layout has been set aside for open spaces and parks, and hassle-free building permissions would be given by the HMDA.

The layout is in close proximity to Nagole Metro Station abutting to Uppal and LB Nagar Inner Ring Roadand was developed with amenities including stormwater and underground sewerage system.

The Shilparamam on the banks of the Musi River is situated within the layout. The riverfront development with landscape designed aesthetically is developed in the layout along the bank of the Musi River which is really an added attraction and a special feature and is a celebration of nature.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority HMDA auction Uppal plots auction Uppal Bhagayath layout auction
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp