27 students of a school in Patancheru test covid positive

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: A total of 27 students of Jyothirao Phule Gurukul School in Indresham village of Patancheru mandal have tested positive for Covid-19 and have been quarantined.

According to District Medical Officer Dr P Gayatri, on Wednesday, a girl student at the school was running a high fever, after which her relatives made her undergo a Covid test. After she tested positive, all other students who could have come in contact wither her, nearly 300 of them, also underwent tests, of which 27 tested positive.

Dr Gayatri said none of the students were showing any symptoms until now. She said the entire school was being sanitised, and those who tested positive would be quarantined. She said tests for the remaining students would be conducted on Friday.