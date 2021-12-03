Andhra drew 104 tmcft water from Pothireddypadu this year, says MoS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Water drawal by Andhra Pradesh up to November 29 in this year from Pothireddypadu was 104.554 tmcft and from HNSS LIS was 19.56 tmcft, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishweswar Tudu said in reply to a question raised by Andhra Pradesh MP Maragani Bharat in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Bharat asked whether the Central government was aware of the unabated production of power generation from Srisailam dam by Telangana in spite of Krishna River Management Board’s (KRMB) direction to stop power generation. Tudu replied that the Telangana government had issued directions to TS Genco to generate hydel power up to 100 per cent installed capacity, following which KRMB asked Genco to stop further release of water immediately through the Srisailam left power house.

“As per information from KRMB, water is being supplied from Srisailam reservoir to Rayalaseema through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator and Handri Niva Sujala Sravanthi Lift Irrigation Scheme (HNSS LIS). Water can be drawn through HNSS LIS at minimum level of about +800 feet at Srisailam reservoir and water can be drawn through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator at minimum level of about +854 feet at Srisailam reservoir. The KRMB informed that water drawn to Rayalaseema from Srisailam reservoir from June 1 to November 29 from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator is 104.554 tmcft (including water drawn for Chennai water supply - 6.35 tmcft). From HNSS LIS 19.56 tmcft was drawn,” Tudu stated.

To another question raised by TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Ministry had received 42 proposals from the Telangana government for development of State roads under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) with an outlay of Rs 744 crore in two instances, 37 works with a total length 445.90 km costing Rs 620 crore in the first instance and five proposals with a total length 77.41 km costing Rs 124 crore in the second instance.

No dispute between AP, TS: Minister

There is no dispute regarding the principal amount to be paid for the power supplied by Andhra Pradesh to Telangana, said Union Power Minister RK Singh in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Replying to YS Avinash Reddy, the Union Minister said some reconciliation, however, was required in the interest to be paid on the principal amount by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Both had agreed to reconcile the figures as per the terms and conditions of the Power Purchase Agreement.

As the payment has not been received from Telangana, AP has filed a petition before the High Court of Telangana. As the matter is sub-judice and since the power was supplied under a bilateral agreement, Government of India has suggested both the States to amicably resolve the issue among themselves, Singh added