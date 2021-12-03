Karimnagar to be 'Anaemia Mukt'

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: District Collector RV Karnan on Thursday launched the ‘Anaemia Mukt Karimnagar’ initiative as part of the Poshan Abhiyan programme of the Ministry of Women and Child Development for girls and women in the 14 to 59 year age group.

In the first phase, Health Department and ICDS authorities would conduct tests with the help of self-help groups. The focus would be ion households and institutions as part of the special drive.

Additional Collector (local bodies) Garima Agarwal, who is monitoring the tests, also gave samples to the health workers on Thursday.

Anaemia is a condition in which the number of red blood cells or their oxygen-carrying capacity is insufficient to meet the body’s physiological requirements. The condition varies by age, sex, habits and general health and nutrition.

Anaemia in pregnancy is associated with postpartum hemorrhage, neural tube, defects, low birth weight premature births, stillbirths, and maternal deaths.

In malaria-endemic regions, anaemia is one of the most common preventable causes of maternal and child deaths. In its most severe form, anaemia can also lead to death, health authorities said.