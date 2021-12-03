STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

MPs keep up pressure over paddy issue in Parliament

Keshava Rao said that the TRS would continue its struggle for justice in Parliament. 

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court Judge Justice P Keshava Rao (Photo| Express)

Telangana High Court Judge Justice P Keshava Rao (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, TRS MPs disrupted proceedings in both Houses of Parliament demanding the Centre to procure the entire paddy produced in Telangana before staging a walkout.

Speaking to the media later, TRS Parliamentary Party (TRSPP) leader K Keshava Rao said that the climatic conditions in Telangana were suitable only for parboiled rice and demanded that the Centre remove the word “boiled rice”. 

Keshava Rao said that the TRS would continue its struggle for justice in Parliament. TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao alleged that even as farmers across the State were suffering, the BJP MPs from Telangana remained mum on paddy procurement. He advised BJP MPs not to politicise the issue. 

Nama said that they informed the all-party meeting held on November 28 that they would raise the paddy procurement issue. “Despite this, we were not allowed to properly discuss the paddy issue in the Lok Sabha,” he said. 

Nama said that though he was allowed to speak on the paddy issue in the Lok Sabha, the Chair cut the mike abruptly. “They can cut the mike, but cannot stifle our voice,” he thundered. 

Nama, however, said that if Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy convened a meeting on the paddy issue, the TRS MPs would participate. Otherwise, the Minister concerned should make a statement in the House on paddy procurement from Telangana, he said. 

Nama said that Telangana farmers are well aware that Food Security, procurement by FCI and Railways are under the control the Central government and it is the Centre that is creating problems for the farmers of the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Keshava Rao TRS
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp