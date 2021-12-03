STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

PG doctors to boycott duties for third day in Telangana

On Friday, they have planned to boycott wards and elective services to pressurise the Centre and the Supreme Court to arrive at a conclusion with regard to NEET PG counselling and intake of students. 

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Hospital doctors hold a protest demanding that NEET-PG counselling be expedited, on Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021.

Gandhi Hospital doctors hold a protest demanding that NEET-PG counselling be expedited, on Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021. (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GOVERNMENT PG doctors will continue to boycott their duties on Friday as well to lodge their protest against the delay of over six months in NEET PG counselling.  

On Friday, they have planned to boycott wards and elective services to pressurise the Centre and the Supreme Court to arrive at a conclusion with regard to NEET PG counselling and intake of students. 

“We are in a state of panic with a new variant coming into picture. Government medical colleges currently have a shortfall of 1,200 doctors and in a few months, this will worsen as the final year students will begin a study break,” said a PG doctor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana doctors protests
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp