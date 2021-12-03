PG doctors to boycott duties for third day in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: GOVERNMENT PG doctors will continue to boycott their duties on Friday as well to lodge their protest against the delay of over six months in NEET PG counselling.

On Friday, they have planned to boycott wards and elective services to pressurise the Centre and the Supreme Court to arrive at a conclusion with regard to NEET PG counselling and intake of students.

“We are in a state of panic with a new variant coming into picture. Government medical colleges currently have a shortfall of 1,200 doctors and in a few months, this will worsen as the final year students will begin a study break,” said a PG doctor.