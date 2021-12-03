STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Protests in LS a bid to mislead farmers: Bandi

Terming the protest of TRS MPs during the parliamentary sessions on Thursday

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana BJP cheif Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the protest of TRS MPs during the parliamentary sessions on Thursday ‘a drama,’ BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has strongly criticised them for raising the issue of paddy procurement for Rabi, while they were playing mute spectators by not procuring paddy from farmers for Kharif season, even as farmers were committing suicide in Telangana due to delay in procurement. 

When the TRS MPs were protesting in the parliament, he obstructed them and said, “Instead of speeding up procurement of paddy for Kharif, you are raising the issue of Rabi procurement to divert the attention of the people.”

He also found fault with TRS MPs holding placards against the Centre and giving poses to photographers at the canteen near Parliament’s Central Hall, and getting them published in media as if they were protesting inside the parliament.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp