Protests in LS a bid to mislead farmers: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Terming the protest of TRS MPs during the parliamentary sessions on Thursday ‘a drama,’ BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has strongly criticised them for raising the issue of paddy procurement for Rabi, while they were playing mute spectators by not procuring paddy from farmers for Kharif season, even as farmers were committing suicide in Telangana due to delay in procurement.

When the TRS MPs were protesting in the parliament, he obstructed them and said, “Instead of speeding up procurement of paddy for Kharif, you are raising the issue of Rabi procurement to divert the attention of the people.”

He also found fault with TRS MPs holding placards against the Centre and giving poses to photographers at the canteen near Parliament’s Central Hall, and getting them published in media as if they were protesting inside the parliament.