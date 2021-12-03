STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Roads cordoned off after tiger scare in Kothaguda and Pakala forest areas

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image of tiger in a forest area used for representational purpose (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD/MULUGU: Forest Department officials are cordoning off main roads in forest areas of Mahabubabad district due to the presence of a tiger which has been prowling in the district.  In the recent past, a tiger was spotted in the Kothaguda and Pakala forest areas, causing much fear among the villagers. 

As a result, forest officials are closing all routes leading to the forest area during the night hours. If necessary, the vehicles will be redirected towards Gumjedu.

Heavy vehicle will be allowed on the Pakala-Kothaguda road only in an emergency. Many vehicles were sent back from Gandhi Nagar to Mahabubabad town during the night hours.

Mahabubabad district forest officials have identified the pug marks of a tiger in the Kothaguda forest area. “We suspect that the big cat has entered into forest area in Mulugu district late on Wednesday night,” an official said.

