TRS MPs walk out after Piyush Goyal blames state govt for not supplying agreed quantity of rice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Friday as they were not satisfied with the reply given by Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on rice procurement from Telangana. While the Union Minister blamed the Telangana government for not maintaining records properly and not supplying rice as per the agreement, the TRS MPs alleged that the Centre did not give any clarity on the procurement of parboiled rice.

During the Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said Telangana assured that it would not deliver parboiled rice to the FCI in future. "Telangana is mixing up the past with the future. We will procure the rice stocks with Telangana as per the agreements," the Union Minister said, while blaming the state government for not supplying the rice stocks, which they agreed to supply.

In reply to a question raised by TRS member K Keshava Rao, the Union Minister said that the central government had been consistently increasing the procurement target year on year. The Minister said that in 2018-19, the Centre procured 443 lakh tonnes. It was increased to 518 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 and to 600 lakh tonnes in 2020-21. The Centre procured 51.9 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 from Telangana and it was increased to 74.54 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 and 94.54 lakh tonnes in 2020-21.



"This is the track record of the Modi government, which is the most responsive government and working for the interests of the farmers," Goyal said.

He blamed the Telangana government for its inability to supply the quantity of rice, which it agreed to deliver.

"In 2020-21, Telangana estimated to give 50 lakh tonnes to us. But, finally it gave only 32.66 lakh tonnes. In Rabi, they agreed to give 55 lakh tonnes. Finally, it procured only 61.87 lakh tonnes of paddy," the Union Minister explained.

Telangana claimed that they procured 94.53 lakh tonnes. But, it was unable to provide the same to the Centre. "Still, 29 lakh tonnes rice is pending with Telangana and they are unable to give us the agreed quantity. I do not know why this political issue is being raised in Telangana. They have yet to supply 29 lakh tonnes. We went for physical verification of the stocks and found a number of discrepancies. The stocks are not maintained in a proper fashion. Yet, we are supporting the state government by giving extension month after month for procurement of the rice," Goyal said. He further said that in 2019-20, Telangana agreed to supply 61.92 lakh tonnes, but it was able to supply only 42.99 lakh tonnes. "That is something that continues to happen very often. The estimates given by the state are very inaccurate," the Union Minister remarked.



"I do not see the reason behind politicising the simple thing again and again. We are procuring the rice as per the MoU with the state government," he added. He said that MSP operations would go on as per the existing system.

However, TRS member KR Suresh Reddy said that there were no discrepancies in stocks. In reply, the Union Minister said that there was a shortage of stock of 25,303 tonnes found in Warangal district alone. The Union Minister suggested that Telangana and other states emulate the Karnataka model. "Karnataka has come up with an excellent programme called 'Fruits', under which they map the entire state. Boys and girls go and take photographs physically and estimate the output to get the accurate figures," the Union Minster said.

"I have been repeatedly saying that first they (Telangana) have to supply the quantity they have. For which, they have to procure the paddy in the state. They have to still give us 29 lakh tonnes for the current procurement, which is going on. We gave four to five extensions. They are again and again coming for extension. Our government never refused it. Despite that, they are not able to give us the stocks," the Union Minister said.

Parboiled rice

With regard to procurement of parboiled rice, the Union Minister said that the original target of parboiled rice procurement for Telangana was just 24.75 lakh tonnes. When Telangana requested, as a one-time measure, the target had been increased to 44.75 lakh tonnes. But, it so far supplied only 27.78 lakh tonnes and today 17 lakh tonnes are still pending. "They (TS) are jumping into the future, without supplying what they agreed to supply," the Union Minister remarked.

As per the uniform MSP policy, as per a gentleman's agreement reached with states, to which Telangana agreed, the Centre could only buy what the states were willing to consume, the Union Minister said.

"The problem is that they (Telangana) are mixing up the past and future. For the future, for their state, I am quoting the letter received from the Telangana government on October 4, 2021. Telangana confirmed through the letter that it will not deliver parboiled rice to FCI in future. Based on that we said okay, even though we have lot of stock, we will procure what rice you have currently with you. I do not know why this is being raised again and again. Please supply 17 lakh tonnes, which is still pending. We will procure all of it," the Union Minister said.