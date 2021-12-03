STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman jumps into tank with 9-year-old child

According to sources, they took the extreme step over some family dispute.

Published: 03rd December 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman and her nine-year-old daughter killed themselves by jumping into an irrigation tank here on Thursday morning. According to sources, they took the extreme step over some family dispute.

Saritha, a native of Gummakonda village under Thimmajipet mandal in Nagarkurnool district, was married to Srisailam, a resident of Midgil mandal headquarters in Mahbubnagar district. 

After a dispute with her husband, Saritha left their house on November 30, along with her daughter. When the family members couldn’t trace the two, they lodged a complaint withe the police on December 1. Locals found their body from an irrigation tank close to Srisailam’s house later in the day. Saritha had her daughter tied to her stomach using a saree.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

