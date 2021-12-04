STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couple ends life with two kids in Telangana's Sangareddy district

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Financial crisis and family disputes drove a couple to take the lives of their two children and end theirs as well at MIG colony under RC Puram mandal in Sangareddy. 

According to Ramachandrapuram Circle Inspector P Sanjay, Chandrakanth, a software employee, recently constructed a new house after which he incurred losses amounting up to Rs 80 lakh. Though he tried taking several steps to get out of the financial debt, it all went 
in vain.

As a result, Chandrakanth and Lavanya used to get into fights regularly due to pressure from money lenders. Meanwhile, Lavanya’s father Rajendra Prasad helped Chandrakanth and loaned him some money to get back on his feet. However, the techie was not able to repay this loan as well. On Thursday evening, the couple got into another fight over the same issue, but it escalated this time. Upset over this, Chandrakanth went inside a room and locked himself up saying that he was going to die by suicide.

Thinking that Chandrakanth was bluffing, Lavanya left the house with her kids and came to Patancheru. In the meantime, a few of their neighbours contacted Lavanya and informed her that Chandrakanth had killed himself. Depressed over this, Lavanya took her kids to Andole and killed herself by jumping into a pond, along with their children. The kids — Pratap and Sarvajna — were nine and 15-months old. Their bodies were fished out later.

CI Sanjay said that Lavanya belonged to Chityal village under Tadwai mandal in Kamareddy district and had relatives in Papannapet, Narayankhed and Peddashankarampet areas. While Chandrakanth’s body was shifted to the Patancheru Government Hospital and the bodies of the kids and Lavanya were shifted to Jogipet Government Hospital for autopsy. News of their death has cast a pall of gloom in MIG colony area.

