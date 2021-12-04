STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EV station charges are Rs 12/kWH

The Telangana Energy Department on Friday issued orders fixing ceiling cost Rs 12.06/kWh as service charge by EV public charging stations.

Published: 04th December 2021

By Express News Service

The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO) has been appointed as the State nodal agency for implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the State. Around 118 EV charging stations are being set up in Hyderabad by the Department of Heavy Industries.

Accordingly, TSREDCO requested ASCI to prepare a draft proposal. After careful consideration of the matter, the government fixed the ceiling cost of service towards electric vehicle charges, installed under State subsidy at Rs 12.06 + GST.

