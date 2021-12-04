STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Give jabs to 15 lakh people, ensure 100 per cent vaccination in Mahbubnagar, says CS 

An estimated 15 lakh people in the erstwhile district are yet to be vaccinated. 

Published: 04th December 2021 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has instructed the administrators of five districts of the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district to complete 100 per cent vaccination so that the target of 24 lakh vaccinations could be achieved by the end of December.

An estimated 15 lakh people in the erstwhile district are yet to be vaccinated. Chairing a review meeting with Collectors of Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Narayanpet and Wanaparthy districts at the Mahbubnagar Collectorate on Friday, the Chief Secretary said that plans at the micro level were needed to be prepared at health sub-centre levels while mobilisation and vaccination teams should be pressed into action to vaccinate the entire population in the villages. 

Additional Collectors, medical and health departmental heads, municipal commissioners and district panchayat officers were present. Somesh Kumar said that till Christmas, every officer needs to concentrate on vaccination and that vaccination centres should function from 8 am till 8 pm every day.  He emphasised that there was no shortage of vaccine vials in the State.

